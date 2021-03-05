Kick the cabin fever and hit the hills this March with River Valley Winter Tube Slide!

Listen to Gary every afternoon this week and play along with Gary’s Pure Play for your chance to win a family four pack of tubing passes to River Valley!

Open for River Valley's March Break (March 15-19th) from 10am-5pm daily, book your visit today here!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on March 8, 2021 and closes on March 12, 2020 at 5:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the (5) five Prizes is $133.24 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.