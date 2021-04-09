Hit the links on us this spring!

Listen to Gary every afternoon this week and play along with Gary’s Pure Play for your chance to win a 4-pack of golf passes for Pine Knot Golf & Country Club – Voted London’s #1 Public Course!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00pm Eastern Time (ET) on April 12, 2021 and closes on April 16, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the (5) five Prizes is $159.28 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.