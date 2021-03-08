Getting carded by a cashier usually means digging out your ID... but getting GIFT carded by Pure Country 93 means you could win 52, $100 gift cards!

That’s like a shopping spree every week, for an entire year!

Listen weekdays at 7am, 8am, 10am, 2pm and 4pm for the Pure Country Gift Card keyword.

Text the keyword followed by your name to 939393* and start thinking about how YOU would spend over $5000 worth of gift cards.

Each weekday, Gary will announce a new qualifier out of that day’s entries to go into the draw to Get Gift Carded!

We won’t let you walk away empty handed either, each qualifier will also win a $50 gift card to a local business!

Dave & Rachel will announce one lucky grand prize winner Monday, April 12th!



Keep listening to Pure Country 93 for your chance to GET GIFT CARDED!

*STANDARD MESSAGE RATES APPLY FOR TEXT INQUIRIES

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on March 8, 2021 and closes on April 9, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada, who are eigtheen (18) years of the age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the twenty four secondary prizes is $50.00 CAD. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $5,200. Odds of winning a secondary prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable daily draw. The number of secondary prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Odds of winning the grand prize will depend upon the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.purecountry93.ca.