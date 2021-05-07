iHeartRadio

Jason Aldean Winning Weekend

Pure Country is bringing you a #WinningWeekend!

Head to the Pure Country 93 Facebook page starting Friday, May 7th at 5pm until Monday, May 10th at noon for your chance to win:

A livestream code to see Jason Aldean’s SOLD OUT show Saturday, May 15th from the Bonnaroo Farm!

He’ll be playing a full 90-minute show with his band and ALL the hits!

Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets for Jason’s May 14th show here: ConcertsOnTheFarm.veeps.com

No purchase necessary.  Contest starts at 5:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on May 7, 2021 and closes on May 10, 2021 at 12:00PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older.  Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required.   Approximate retail value of the (1) one Prize is $15 CAD.  Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.

