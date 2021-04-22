Thomas Rhett Winning Weekend!
Hot off of winning Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, Thomas Rhett is dropping his new album “Country Again – Side A” on Friday, April 30th!
We’re giving you the chance to win ONE virtual ticket to Thomas’ livestream concert via VEEPS, PLUS three digital album downloads!
Check out our Facebook page between now and Saturday at 6pm for your chance to score!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:00:01am Eastern Time (ET) on April 22, 2021 and closes on April 24, 2021 at 05:59:59pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the three (3) digital download Prizes is $10 CAD and one (1) virtual livestream Prize is $15 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.purecountry93.ca / www.purecountry89.ca