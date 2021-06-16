Indigenous History Month
June is Indigenous History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of our First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21. Together let's commit to fostering positive and mutually respectful relationships with Indigenous peoples and communities accross Canada, and the world.
We also join in mourning the mistreatment and loss of Indigenous children in Canada’s residential school system and encourage everyone to learn more about what we can all do to contribute to reconciliation at work and in our personal lives.
Additional Resources:
- Check out the map from Native Land Digital to learn about whose land you live on
- Read the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Report released in 2015 and its 94 calls to action
- Sign up for Indigenous Canada, a free 12-lesson Massive Open Online Course taught by Tracy Bear and Paul L. Gareau of the University of Alberta
- Explore books from #IndigenousReads
- Discover Indigenous Issues 101 on âpihtawikosisân, a website about Indigenous law, language and culture from Métis writer and educator Chelsea Vowel
- Visit the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver to experience the art and culture of local Indigenous communities
- Visit the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg
- Watch a variety of films and documentaries on First Nations and Métis as well as Inuit subjects from the National Film Board of Canada
- Watch A History of Indigenous Languages – And How to Revitalize Them, a TED talk by Indigenous linguist Lindsay Morcom