PURE 93 Harvest Party

Wednesday, October 5th

11am-2pm

Covent Garden Market

Celebrating the Ontario Farm Family of the year, local agriculture and musicians, join us in the core for the Pure Harvest Party!

Special performance and announcement by Canadian Country Artist, Tebey at 12pm

Sponsors:

Downtown London

Ontario Federation of Agriculture

Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Ontario Corn Fed Beef

City of London, Music Office

Arts Council

Farm Life Financial