PURE 93 Harvest Party

Pure Harvest Party

Wednesday, October 5th
11am-2pm
Covent Garden Market

Celebrating the Ontario Farm Family of the year, local agriculture and musicians, join us in the core for the Pure Harvest Party!

Special performance and announcement by Canadian Country Artist, Tebey at 12pm

Sponsors:

Downtown London
Ontario Federation of Agriculture
Dairy Farmers of Ontario
Ontario Corn Fed Beef
City of London, Music Office
Arts Council
Farm Life Financial

