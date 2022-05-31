Pure Country Summer Cruiser
You’ve done your time indoors and now it’s time to experience some summer fun with Pure Country 93!
Follow along all summer long as we highlight summer activities that you can do in our community as well the must-see places to visit along the way. We’re making all the stops, from parks and beaches, to street markets and even some true hidden gems so be sure to keep an eye out for us!
Experience Summer with Pure Country 93 – powered by our friends at Elgin County Tourism!
Komoka Community MarketA farmer's market started by farmers, the KCM offers a distanced, safe option for vendors and consumers. Place to support local farm, goods, and art producers in a time when food sustainability and local economy is important for everyone.
Stonetown Artisan CheeseThe taste of the Swiss Alps right here in Southern Ontario. We are an on-farm cheese plant located outside St. Marys. Online order with shipping or curbside pick up available!
UROSPOTCurrently offering free consultations over the phone
Thorndale Family RestaurantProudly Serving Thorndale, London and area communities since 1988!
Do Some Good, Community Contribution CompanyDo Some Good connects people like You, Charitable Organizations, and Businesses to make a meaningful impact in communities all across Canada.
Ontario Growers SupplyPlease send order inquiries to ontario.growers@bellnet.ca
Ultimate Bath SystemsIn the midst of the current global predicament that the best way Ultimate Bath Systems is able continue offering its services is through digital platforms.