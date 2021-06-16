Join us Tuesday, June 29th for a Virtual Tampon Tuesday!

Did you know that menstrual hygiene products are one of the most requested yet least donated items at food banks? Together we are fighting period poverty!

We may not be able to gather in person, but consider donating period products to your local food bank at one of your local Shoppers Drug Mart locations, then join us Tuesday, June 29th from 6pm-7pm for a virtual event.

Our speakers this month are:

Mojdeh Cox - ED Pillar Not for Profit

Samantha Antone - Oneida Nation of the Thames

Lisa McLeod - McLeod Water Wells and representing Women in Agriculture

Carolee Coulter - Shoppers Drug Mart

Join the Zoom Meeting here:

https://zoom.us/j/92250510606?pwd=NWVGWGtrSWRjcGNZVTc1ai9sdTZIZz09

For more information visit: tampontuesday.com