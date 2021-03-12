iHeartRadio

P12 Static URLs

Choose your station
C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Bearcats Insider - Continuing to Roll

  • image.jpg?t=1615578375&size=Large

    Bearcats Insider - Continuing to Roll


    The Truro Bearcats picked up wins last weekend over Yarmouth and Amherst to run their win streak to six games. The team has also won nine of their past ten games. The one team to beat them? Summerside, who roll into Truro on Friday night. It's the lone game of the week for the Bearcats. James Faulkner and Truro Head Coach/General Manager Shawn Evans discuss last weekend's wins, contributions from up and down the lineup, and look at tonight's game with the Western Capitals.

P12 Footer Group

P12 Static URLs

P12 Footer Address Card

Phones

Reception 902-893-6060

Contests & Requests 1-877-897-9950

Sales 902-893-6060

Newsroom 902-893-6397

Website

Instagram
90200
Sms*