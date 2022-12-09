The New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m. The Parade Route starts on Granville Street, then moves to the East River Road, continuing onto Archimedes Street then Provost Street.

Few things to keep in mind:

-- There will be no parking on Provost Street, Archimedes Street, Granville Street, Stewart Street, and in the Glasgow Square Parking Lot from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10.

-- Starting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, December 10, Archimedes Street, Provost Street, Granville Street, and the portion of the East River Road from Granville Street will be closed to traffic.

-- Canada Post will be collecting letters to Santa throughout the parade route. Children and Spectators MUST NOT STEP OUT on the Parade Route. They MUST WAIT FOR THE POSTAL WORKER to come to them.

-- There will be a Sensory Sensitive section of the New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade from Viola's Way to Jury Street in support of Autism NS - Pictou County Chapter. Parade participants will be asked to turn off strobe lights and turn down music.