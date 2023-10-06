LOCAL NEWS
Woman charged with attempted murder in Pictou County stabbingPolice say the investigation is ongoing
Enfield man charged following flight from police: RCMPTwenty-five-year-old Colby James Bond is facing more than 20 charges in total, including weapon and drug offences
Sports schedulesLocal and pro schedules for Friday, October 6, 2023
Grocers to offer discounts, price freezes, but feds offer little detailThe Liberal government called on Canada's major grocers last month to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences
Nova Scotia to boost registration tax for short-term rentalsHousing Minister John Lohr says legislative amendments will be introduced during the legislature's fall sitting to be followed by regulations that will take effect in April
Price of gasoline down ahead of Thanksgiving weekendUARB has bumped up the price of diesel
Sports scoresLocal and pro results for Thursday, October 5, 2023
Jury finds Halifax man not guilty of 2010 murder in second trialRandy Riley was originally convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, but the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial in 2020 after a series of appeals
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to Maritimes this weekendEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, saying 50 millimetres of rain or more will fall across the region between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon
Searchers scouring part of Colchester County for missing manSeventy-eight-year-old Derek Kruger was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday. His abandoned vehicle was found Wednesday, on a logging road in Greenfield, Colchester County.
Several styles of George brand sleepers under recallPeople asked to immediately stop using several styles of both boys and girls baby sleepers in sizes 0-5T
NDP and Liberals haven't yet agreed on promised pharmacare legislationThe Liberals promised to table pharmacare legislation this fall as part of the supply and confidence deal the government struck with the New Democrats