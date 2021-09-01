iHeartRadio

Interview: Billy Currington

  • Matt_Thomas_of_Parmalee_Interview_PA

    Interview: Matt Thomas of Parmalee

    Matt Thomas of Parmalee chats with Pure Country's Shannon Ella about the release of their new album "For You" and how fun it was to put together. They talk about their massive hit "Just The Way" and how exciting it is to hear it sung back to them at shows.
  • Road_Hammers_Interview_PA

    Interview: The Road Hammers

    Pure Country's Shannon Ella catches up with The Road Hammers to celebrate the release of their new album "Back At It"! She finds out how they made the record during the pandemic, what they love most about their fans and how excited they are for their "Hammer Down Lager"!
  • Meghan_Patrick_Live_PA

    Live: Meghan Patrick

    Meghan Patrick sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!
  • Tenille_Townes_Interview_PA

    Interview: Tenille Townes

    Celebrating her new single “Girl Who Didn’t Care”, Tenille Townes talks to Jeff Hopper about the inspiration for the song. She was honoured with a Juno this year for Country Album of the year, PLUS there’s more new music on the way!
  • Old_Dominion_Interview_PA

    Interview: Old Dominion

    Jason McCoy catches up with Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion about their new song “I Was On A Boat” and how they’ve had the title for a WHILE! The video was shot in Key West on their first live show back and they kick off a full tour in July.
  • Jade_Eagleson_Live_PA

    Live: Jade Eagleson

    Jade Eagleson sits down with some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!🙌😍 Hosted by Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix!
  • JBB_Live_PA

    Live: James Barker Band

    James Barker Band sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and a few lucky listeners!
  • Lindsay_Ell_Live_PA

    Live: Lindsay Ell

    Lindsay Ell sits down with some lucky listeners and Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix for a virtual hang!
  • Pure_Country_Radio_Pure_Access_Brent_Young_Thumbnail

    Interview: Brett Young

    An exclusive conversation with Brett Young where he talks about his new album “Weekends Look A Little Different These Days” as well as the evolution of his career and relationship with his wife.
