Interview: The Road Hammers
Interview: Matt Thomas of ParmaleeMatt Thomas of Parmalee chats with Pure Country's Shannon Ella about the release of their new album "For You" and how fun it was to put together. They talk about their massive hit "Just The Way" and how exciting it is to hear it sung back to them at shows.
Interview: Billy CurringtonPure Country's Shannon Ella catches up with Billy Currington to celebrate the release of his brand new record “Intuition”! They talk about how the record came together and the songs he's most looking forward to playing live.
Live: Meghan PatrickMeghan Patrick sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!
Interview: Tenille TownesCelebrating her new single “Girl Who Didn’t Care”, Tenille Townes talks to Jeff Hopper about the inspiration for the song. She was honoured with a Juno this year for Country Album of the year, PLUS there’s more new music on the way!
Interview: Old DominionJason McCoy catches up with Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion about their new song “I Was On A Boat” and how they’ve had the title for a WHILE! The video was shot in Key West on their first live show back and they kick off a full tour in July.
Live: Jade EaglesonJade Eagleson sits down with some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!🙌😍 Hosted by Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix!
Live: James Barker BandJames Barker Band sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and a few lucky listeners!
Live: Lindsay EllLindsay Ell sits down with some lucky listeners and Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix for a virtual hang!
Interview: Brett YoungAn exclusive conversation with Brett Young where he talks about his new album “Weekends Look A Little Different These Days” as well as the evolution of his career and relationship with his wife.