Live: Meghan Patrick
Interview: Tenille TownesCelebrating her new single “Girl Who Didn’t Care”, Tenille Townes talks to Jeff Hopper about the inspiration for the song. She was honoured with a Juno this year for Country Album of the year, PLUS there’s more new music on the way!
Interview: Old DominionJason McCoy catches up with Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion about their new song “I Was On A Boat” and how they’ve had the title for a WHILE! The video was shot in Key West on their first live show back and they kick off a full tour in July.
Live: Jade EaglesonJade Eagleson sits down with some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!🙌😍 Hosted by Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix!
Live: James Barker BandJames Barker Band sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and a few lucky listeners!
Live: Lindsay EllLindsay Ell sits down with some lucky listeners and Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix for a virtual hang!
Interview: Brett YoungAn exclusive conversation with Brett Young where he talks about his new album “Weekends Look A Little Different These Days” as well as the evolution of his career and relationship with his wife.
Live: High ValleyPure Country's Chelsea Lacroix sits down with some lucky winners to hang out with High Valley!
Live: Tim HicksTim Hicks joins Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and listeners for a virtual hang + Q&A!
Live: Brett KisselPure Country listeners join Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and Brett Kissel for a chat + Q&A!