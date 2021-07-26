iHeartRadio

Pure Country 94 Static URL

Choose your station
22°C
Youtube Instagram

Live: Meghan Patrick

  • Tenille_Townes_Interview_PA

    Interview: Tenille Townes

    Celebrating her new single “Girl Who Didn’t Care”, Tenille Townes talks to Jeff Hopper about the inspiration for the song. She was honoured with a Juno this year for Country Album of the year, PLUS there’s more new music on the way!
  • Old_Dominion_Interview_PA

    Interview: Old Dominion

    Jason McCoy catches up with Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion about their new song “I Was On A Boat” and how they’ve had the title for a WHILE! The video was shot in Key West on their first live show back and they kick off a full tour in July.
  • Jade_Eagleson_Live_PA

    Live: Jade Eagleson

    Jade Eagleson sits down with some lucky listeners for a virtual hang!🙌😍 Hosted by Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix!
  • JBB_Live_PA

    Live: James Barker Band

    James Barker Band sits down with Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and a few lucky listeners!
  • Lindsay_Ell_Live_PA

    Live: Lindsay Ell

    Lindsay Ell sits down with some lucky listeners and Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix for a virtual hang!
  • Pure_Country_Radio_Pure_Access_Brent_Young_Thumbnail

    Interview: Brett Young

    An exclusive conversation with Brett Young where he talks about his new album “Weekends Look A Little Different These Days” as well as the evolution of his career and relationship with his wife.
  • High_Valley_Live_PA

    Live: High Valley

    Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix sits down with some lucky winners to hang out with High Valley!
  • Tim_Hicks_Live_PA

    Live: Tim Hicks

    Tim Hicks joins Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and listeners for a virtual hang + Q&A!
  • Brett_Kissel_Live_PA

    Live: Brett Kissel

    Pure Country listeners join Pure Country's Chelsea Lacroix and Brett Kissel for a chat + Q&A!
5

Pure Country 94 Footer Group Element

Pure Country 94 Contact Information

Phones

Studio 613-750-9494

Reception (9am - 6pm) (613) 789-2486

Advertise with us! (613) 562-6671

Website

Youtube Instagram