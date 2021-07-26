iHeartRadio

Michael Ray

    Jordan Davis

    Jordan Davis chats with Sophie about his new album “Buy Dirt” featuring the hit song “Almost Maybes” and what it represents to him. Find out what his guilty pleasure is and what he would be doing if he wasn’t an artist!
    Darius Rucker

    Check out this Pure Country Pop In with Darius Rucker! Find out what him cry, why he hates camping and who had him completely star struck on this edition of the Pure Country Pop-In with Sophie & Jeff.
    Dustin Lynch

    Sophie & Jeff are joined by Dustin Lynch for a Pure Country Pop In!😍👏🏻 He tells us all about his latest song “Momma’s House, shares one of his best prank stories, answers fan questions, and more!
    Jess Moskaluke

    Jess Moskaluke joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! Fresh off the release of her single “Mapdot”, Jess tells us more about the new song, plays the yay or nay game, answers audience questions, and more!
    Chris Lane

    Chris Lane joins Sophie & Jeff from the iHeartRadio Pure Country Countdown for a Pure Country Pop In! Chris tells us about what he's been up to in 2020, shares his beautiful home, performs his new single 'Big, Big Plans', and more!
    Jason McCoy

    Jason McCoy joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! Jason talks about his new show "Nothin' But The 90s' on Pure Country Saturday nights at 7, he shares some hilarious items from his childhood, performs his platinum single "Mud", and more!
    Carly Pearce

    Carly Pearce sits down with Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! She performs her hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, talks about what it was like to work with Lee Brice, shares her space, answers fan questions, and more!
    Dallas Smith

    Fresh off the release of his new album “Timeless”, Dallas Smith joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! 🎶 🔥 They chat all about the album, the songs on it, how he finished it up in quarantine, and more!
    Ryan Hurd

    Ryan treats us to a performance of his song “Every Other Memory”! He also brings us up to speed on what he’s been doing during isolation, life as a dad, how many songs he’s written (it’s a lot), and more!
