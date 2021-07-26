Michael Ray
Jordan DavisJordan Davis chats with Sophie about his new album “Buy Dirt” featuring the hit song “Almost Maybes” and what it represents to him. Find out what his guilty pleasure is and what he would be doing if he wasn’t an artist!
Darius RuckerCheck out this Pure Country Pop In with Darius Rucker! Find out what him cry, why he hates camping and who had him completely star struck on this edition of the Pure Country Pop-In with Sophie & Jeff.
Dustin LynchSophie & Jeff are joined by Dustin Lynch for a Pure Country Pop In!😍👏🏻 He tells us all about his latest song “Momma’s House, shares one of his best prank stories, answers fan questions, and more!
Jess MoskalukeJess Moskaluke joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! Fresh off the release of her single “Mapdot”, Jess tells us more about the new song, plays the yay or nay game, answers audience questions, and more!
Chris LaneChris Lane joins Sophie & Jeff from the iHeartRadio Pure Country Countdown for a Pure Country Pop In! Chris tells us about what he's been up to in 2020, shares his beautiful home, performs his new single 'Big, Big Plans', and more!
Jason McCoyJason McCoy joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! Jason talks about his new show "Nothin' But The 90s' on Pure Country Saturday nights at 7, he shares some hilarious items from his childhood, performs his platinum single "Mud", and more!
Carly PearceCarly Pearce sits down with Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! She performs her hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, talks about what it was like to work with Lee Brice, shares her space, answers fan questions, and more!
Dallas SmithFresh off the release of his new album “Timeless”, Dallas Smith joins Sophie & Jeff for a Pure Country Pop In! 🎶 🔥 They chat all about the album, the songs on it, how he finished it up in quarantine, and more!
Ryan HurdRyan treats us to a performance of his song “Every Other Memory”! He also brings us up to speed on what he’s been doing during isolation, life as a dad, how many songs he’s written (it’s a lot), and more!