Sophie Moroz from the iHeartRadio Pure Country Coundown chats with Dan + Shay about their new single "Glad You Exist", what it means and how it came together in quarantine. They went through lots of challenges this past year but are so happy to be back writing together and want to highlight the good things that came out of this time. The guys loved working with Team Blake on the Voice this season even though the experience was a bit nerve-wracking.