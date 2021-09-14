Pembroke Mall presents Pure Country 96.7’s Tampon Tuesday.

There is a growing need for feminine hygiene products in our communities.

They are the most requested… yet least donated items at local food banks.

Pure Country 96.7 needs your help to change that.

Until October 12th bring a donation of tampons or pads to the Pembroke Mall to help St. Joseph’s Food Bank.

Tampon Tuesday. Providing dignity one box at a time.

