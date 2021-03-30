Killaloe OPP Investigate Single Motor Vehicle Collision

On Saturday, March 27 at approximately 8: 40 a.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a passenger on Fourth Chute Road, near Scotchbush Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

The driver of the passenger car left the roadway and entered into the ditch. As a result of police investigation, 24 year old Hayley Macneil-Macrimmon, of Douglas has been charged with the following Criminal Code, (CC) and Highway Traffic Act, (HTA) offences:

Drive while prohibited, (CC)

Fail to remain at the scene of collision, (HTA)

The accused was released on conditions and will appear in court on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or the driver is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or 1-888-312-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers Pembroke/Renfrew County at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.valleytips.ca. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000. All tips are confidential and you will not be required to attend court.