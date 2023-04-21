FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023

Jim Grahl of Petawawa, at the age of 66 years. Respecting Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jim Grahl made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Doris Fiebig NEE Oliver of Eganville, wife of the late Ernest Fiebig, at the age of 94. A funeral service was held at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville this morning at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Doris Fiebig made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Bruce McFarlane of Eganville, husband of Laura Lee McFarlane NEE Smith, at the age of 64. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eganville on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bruce McFarlane made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Jim Harrington of Pembroke, husband of Carmel Harrington, at the age of 96 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Jim Harrington made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca