FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022

Dorothy Angus of Cobden, wife of the late Mervin Angus, in her 80th year. A funeral service will be held at Whitewater Wesleyen Community Church in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy Angus made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Mick Rooney of Cobden, husband of Nell Rooney, in his 84th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Mick Rooney made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

William (Bill) Koops of Arnprior, husband of Marion Heubner, in his 97th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arnprior on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late William (Bill) Koops made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Geneva Wagner of Pembroke, wife of the late Donald Wagner, in her 81st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint George’s Anglican Church in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Geneva Wagner made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ted Dombroskie of Barry’s Bay, husband of the late Josephine Dombroskie, in his 99th year. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Ted Dombroskie made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

