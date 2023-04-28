FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023

Beatrice Curry of Pembroke, wife of the late Earl Curry, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Curry made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Anastasia (Anne) Dearsley NEE Stoppa of Cobden, wife of the late Sidney Dearsley, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Anne Dearsley made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com