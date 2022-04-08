FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022

Murray Schutt of Pembroke, husband of Vivian Schutt, at the age of 75 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Murray Schutt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bill Lisk of Toronto, son of Marilyn Lisk and the late Frank Lisk, in his 61st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:45 AM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Saturday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Bill Lisk made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

