Audrey Gutz of Cobden, wife of the late Richard Gutz, in her 99th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. Appointments are needed to attend the visitation. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Audrey Gutz made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com