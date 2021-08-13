FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 2021

Mildred Dale formerly of Haley Station, wife of the late Raybourne Dale, in her 100th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 until 5 PM. Arrangements for the late Mildred Dale made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Donald Johnson of Pembroke, son of the late Roy and Marguerite Johnson, in his 84th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Sunday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Donald Johnson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

