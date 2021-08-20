FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021

Doreen Bertrand formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Earl Bertrand, in her 91st year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Tuesday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Doreen Bertrand made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Gladys Leech of Cobden, wife of the late Sam Leech, in her 97th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery on Monday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Gladys Leech made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

