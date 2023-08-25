FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2023

Jack Morris of Pembroke, partner of the late Sharon Andrews, in his 85th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Jack Morris made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Wayne Barnes of Pembroke, husband of Catherine Barnes, in his 74th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Wayne Barnes made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Brian Whelan of Pembroke, husband of the late Doris Whelan, at the age of 83 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Brian Whelan made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

