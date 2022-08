Lucille Freeman of Pembroke, daughter of the late Douglas and Jeanette Melancon NEE Boucher, in her 76th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lucille Freeman made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca