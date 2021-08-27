FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

Geraldine Buchanan of Beachburg, wife of the late Wally Buchanan, in her 94th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Geraldine Buchanan made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Edward Wright of British Columbia, son of Edgar and Rita Wright NEE Koznackie, in his 68th year. A memorial service will be held at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Westmeath on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Edward Wright made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

