Barry Shields of Renfrew and formerly of Cobden, husband of Greta Shields, at the age of 83 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from noon until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Barry Shields made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com