FRIDAY, AUGUST 5, 2022

Donald Zadow of Peterborough and formerly of Pembroke, husband of Jeanette Zadow NEE Purcell, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from noon until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Donald Zadow made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Kevin Welk of Killaloe, partner of Gladys McClement (NEE Hudder), at the age of 69. A funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Missionary Church in Killaloe on Sunday, August 21st at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Kevin Welk made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

