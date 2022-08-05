FRIDAY, AUGUST 5, 2022

iHeartRadio

Donald Zadow of Peterborough and formerly of Pembroke, husband of Jeanette Zadow NEE Purcell, at the age of 92 years.  Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from noon until 2 PM.  Arrangements for the late Donald Zadow made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

Kevin Welk of Killaloe, partner of Gladys McClement (NEE Hudder), at the age of 69.  A funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Missionary Church in Killaloe on Sunday, August 21st at 2 PM.  Arrangements for the late Kevin Welk made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe. 

