Stephan Gallan of Pembroke, spouse of Valerie Unsworth, at the age of 57 years. Visitation is at Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke tomorrow from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 PM. Covid protocols must be followed with social distancing and limited numbers. Masks must be worn in the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Stephan Gallan made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca