FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2021

Mansel Hill of Cobden, husband of the late Olive Miller, in his 99th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday, January 1st from 11 AM until 1:30 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held in Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Cobden. Arrangements for the late Mansel Hill made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Ruby Ross of Cobden, wife of the late Ellard Ross and by first marriage the late Veldon Bennett, in her 89th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements for the late Ruby Ross made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

