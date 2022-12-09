FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022

Jane Mau NEE McCallum of Pembroke, wife of Harvey Mau, at the age of 71 years. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jane Mau made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Edna Watchorn NEE Hawthorne of Pembroke, wife of Ray St. Lewis, in her 96th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Monday from Noon until 12:45 PM. Arrangements for the late Edna Watchorn made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Linda Lapinskie of Pembroke, mother of Tammy Young, Brent Lapinskie and the late Brandon Lapinskie, in her 73rd year. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements for the late Linda Lapinskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

David Pilon of Eganville, husband of Suzanne Pilon NEE Hagarty, in his 65th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late David Pilon made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

