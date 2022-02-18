FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022

Cheryl Woermke of Pembroke, wife of Robert Woermke, at the age of 64 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A private funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Pembroke on Tuesday. Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Cheryl Woermke made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

