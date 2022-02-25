FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

Jordana Yakabuskie of Petawawa, daughter of Tina Moore and Patrick Yakabuskie, in her 30th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Jordana Yakabuskie made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Raphael (Ray) Sernoskie of Killaloe, in his 89th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe today from 4 to 7 PM and on Saturday from 9 until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Killaloe on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Raphael (Ray) Sernoskie made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

Sally Ryan of Pembroke, wife of the late Joseph Christie Ryan, in her 92nd year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sally Ryan made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Laurette Couturier of Westmeath, wife of the late Emard Couturier, in her 101st year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 5:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church in Westmeath on Tuesday at 2 PM. Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Laurette Couturier made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

