FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2021

Kenneth Eamer of Pembroke, husband of Lynn Eamer NEE Webster, in his 87th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Please call the funeral home at 613-732-3637 if you wish to attend the visitation and an appointment time will be arranged. Arrangements for the late Kenneth Eamer made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Margaret Clouthier of Petawawa, wife of the late Lionel Clouthier, in her 97th year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 11 AM. Please call the funeral home to reserve. Arrangements for the late Margaret Clouthier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

