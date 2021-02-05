FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2021

Angus Hinson, husband of Elizabeth Brose-Hinson, at the age of 67 years. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke and the public is invited to share in this service on-line for a live streaming on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Angus Hinson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Eileen Marquardt NEE Kuno of Eganville, wife of the late Wilmer Marquardt, at the age of 84. A private family only funeral will be held in the chapel of the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville. Arrangements for the late Eileen Marquardt made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Ron Labelle of Pembroke, husband of the late Kathy Labelle NEE Lamothe, in his 77th year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Ron Labelle made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Violet Cliche of Pembroke, wife of the late Elmer Cliche, in her 87th year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Violet Cliche made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

