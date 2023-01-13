FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023

Andrew Lewis of Cobden, husband of Christine Lewis, at the age of 62 years. A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 2 to 6 PM. Arrangements for the late Andrew Lewis made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ronald Dougherty of Ottawa, husband of Lynn Dougherty, at the age of 77 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Ronald Dougherty made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

