FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022

Blanche Pearce of Pembroke, wife of the late Frank Pearce, in her 84th year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Blanche Pearce made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sharon Lucas of Cobden, mother of Lisa Lucas, in her 70th year. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sharon Lucas made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Denis Cybulski of Pembroke, husband of Vicky Cybulski, at the age of 67 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the church. Arrangements for the late Denis Cybulski made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

