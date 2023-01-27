FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023

Marilyn Kathen of Pembroke, wife of the late Louie Kathen, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday afternoon from 2 to 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Marilyn Kathen made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Judy Shires NEE Nass of Round Lake Centre, wife of Clarence Shires, at the age of 72. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Casimir’s Catholic Church in Round Lake Centre on Saturday morning at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Judy Shires made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Hanne Laird NEE Jensen of Petawawa, wife of the late Albert Laird, at the age of 82. Memorial visitation is at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Saturday from 10 AM until 10:45 AM. A memorial service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Hanne Laird made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com