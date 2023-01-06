FRIDAY, JANUARY 6, 2023

Steven “Beaver” Saar of Pembroke, husband of Jodie Baker-Saar, at the age of 64 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Locksley, 423 Witt Road, Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Steven “Beaver” Saar made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Maggie Lavigne Jukes of Eganville, wife of Bill Jukes and by first marriage the late Ronald Lavigne, in her 74th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Maggie Lavigne Jukes made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

