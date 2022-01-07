FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

Elizabeth Gervais formerly of Pembroke, daughter of the late Foster and Orpha Josey, in her 72nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Roman Catholic Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Elizabeth Gervais made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

