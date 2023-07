Barry Briscoe of Pembroke, husband of Nancy Briscoe, in his 80th year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 503 Alfred Street in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Barry Briscoe made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca