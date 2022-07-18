FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022

Ruth Brisson of Pembroke, wife of the late Robert Brisson, in her 84th year. A graveside service will be held at Grace United Church Cemetery in Perretton on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Ruth Brisson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Keith Schleen of Pembroke, husband of Marlene Schleen NEE Layman, at the age of 83 years. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday at 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Keith Schleen made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Doris Rae Lanoue of Ottawa, wife of Andre Lanoue, in her 78th year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Paul the Hermit Church in Sheenboro Quebec on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Doris Rae Lanoue made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

