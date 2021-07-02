FRIDAY, JULY 2, 2021

Lorna Stevenson of Beachburg, wife of the late Eric Stevenson, in her 86th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Lorna Stevenson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Norbert Cybulski of Haley Station, husband of the late Audrey Cybulski NEE Lorbetski, at the age of 88. A graveside service will be held at Saint Casimir’s Catholic Cemetery in Round Lake Centre today at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Norbert Cybulski made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

