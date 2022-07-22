FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022

Loretta Wilson of Beachburg, wife of Glen Wilson, at the age of 81 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 9 until 10 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint James the Greater Roman Catholic Church in Portage-du-Fort on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Loretta Wilson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Eleanor Dittmar of Pembroke, wife of the late Ray Dittmar and by first marriage the late Melville “Dick” Briese, at the age of 92 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday, July 27th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Eleanor Dittmar made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com