FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2023

Cyrille Chaput of Pembroke, son of Rebecca Chaput NEE LaBelle and the late Dorice Chaput, in his 64th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this afternoon from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Cyrille Chaput made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Denis Duchesne of Pembroke, companion of Theresa Saunders, at the age of 75 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Monday at 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Denis Duchesne made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca