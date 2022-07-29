FRIDAY, JULY 29, 2022

John Ryan of Pembroke, husband of Mary Ryan, at the age of 66 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 3 until 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Locksley on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late John Ryan made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Betty Shalla of Barry’s Bay, wife of the late Dominic Shalla, in her 101st year. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Betty Shalla made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

