FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022

Archie Jackson of Cobden, husband of Agnes Kenny, in his 87th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Archie Jackson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Saundra Saunders of Cobden, wife of Doug Schauer, at the age of 65. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Saundra Saunders made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

